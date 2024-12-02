SysPay brings its omni-channel payment solution to cash register apps on tablets

iKentoo and TacTill are amongst the two of the providers of cash register applications which partnered with SysPay with a partnership agreement with Touch&Play to come.

With this solution, retailers have a point-of-sale option for customers, using tablet-based cash register applications.

Using a payment terminal connected via the internet to the tablet application, retailers have a tool that enables them to incorporate all the payments information into their software.

In recent news, Telecom operator Preceptel has chosen SysPay as an omni-channel payment solution for its NG Taxi software platform.