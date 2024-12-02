Sysnet now registered on PCI SSC Qualified PIN Assessors listing

The newly appointed QPA status means Sysnet Global Solutions now has the right to validate an entity’s adherence to the PCI PIN Standard, by the PCI Council.

In August 2018, the PCI SSC published its PCI PIN Security Requirements and Testing Procedures version 3.0. The security standard promotes the secure management, processing and transmission of all PIN data at ATMs as well as attended and unattended point-of-sale (POS) terminals. This update is a result of collaboration between PCI SSC and the Accredited Standards Committee (ASC X9) to create a unified standard for payment stakeholders.

In addition to its status as a QPA, Sysnet is also listed on the PCI SSC’s website as;

3DS Assessor

Approved Scanning Vendor (ASV)

Payment application Qualified Security Assessor (PA DSS)

PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Assessor

Qualified Security Assessor (QSA)

Qualified Integrator and Reseller

Sysnet Global Solutions provides PCI compliance services, specialising in PCI DSS compliance validation and merchant intelligence solutions. Sysnet offers a range of services, including its web based compliance management and merchant intelligence solution Sysnet.air, to a wide variety of businesses including acquirers, ISOs, international banks, payment service providers and merchants.