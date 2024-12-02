Sysnet launches tailored PCI solution for payment facilitators

Sysnet’s PCI DSS solution supports payment facilitators to reduce this risk by managing both their own and their sub-merchants compliance. The solution gives these businesses the ability to report on the compliance status of their merchant portfolio regardless of size.

Sysnet’s PCI Payment Facilitator solution is designed for acquiring organisations who manage and report on the compliance status of payment facilitators and their sub-merchants, helping them in turn to reduce risk and increase compliance within their merchant portfolio.

The solution is fully white-labelled and configurable in the merchant portal, enabling payment facilitators to both meet their PCI DSS requirement and maintain a direct relationship with their sub-merchants.

Specialising in data security and PCI DSS compliance validation solutions, Sysnet offers a range of services, including its proprietary, cybersecurity and compliance management solution Sysnet.air, to a wide variety of businesses including acquirers, ISOs, international banks, payment service providers and merchants.