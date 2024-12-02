Synnex Australia rolls out Apple CTO platform

According to Synnex Australia officials, the Apple CTO platform ties in with the company’s ecommerce partner portal, enabling Apple authorised partners to have control to select customised Apple products online and submit orders through the platform for fulfilment.

Furthermore, Synnex also offers a dedicated Apple CTO page with business updates, resources, add-on services and a how-to video guide walking partners through each step of an order. Looking ahead, Synnex expects to see 50% of its Apple authorised partners using the new tool in the upcoming education season. The release coincides with the local launch of Synnexs technology-as-a-service (TaaS) offering in partnership with Microsoft, Lenovo, and HP.

As reported by ARN, with the TaaS offering, resellers will be able to offer solutions including hardware, software, licensing, managed services and cloud subscriptions, on a monthly services bill under the TaaS offering.