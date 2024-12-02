Syniverse, TELUS to optimise credit card purchases for mobile

The new combined technology is set to provide security and help TELUS customers to make purchases while traveling. The solution is powered by the Syniverse Mobile Intelligence Portal and MasterCard.

The Syniverse Mobile Intelligence Portal optimises “mobile context” – information about customers’ mobile characteristics, such as where they go, their current geographic location, what mobile channels they use and how they prefer to make purchases – to confirm the cardholder’s mobile device is in the same location where the sale or purchase is taking place.

With this solution, people traveling abroad avoid having their payment transactions declined due to legitimation issues.

Syniverse solution combined with TELUS travel passes and roaming notifications are set to enable customers to use their payment cards and mobile services anywhere they travel.

Syniverse is a global transaction processor that connects more than 1,500 mobile service providers, enterprises, ISPs and OTTs in nearly 200 countries and territories.

TELUS is a Canada-based telecommunications company, which provides a range of communications products and services, including wireless, data, Internet protocol (IP), voice, television, entertainment and video.

In February 2014, MasterCard and Syniverse joined forces to pilot the service that was set to enable card transactions for users only when they have their mobile device switched on in a specific geolocation abroad.