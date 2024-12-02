SyncFab, National Tooling and Machining Association boost SCF with DLT

The new relationship will grant access to SyncFabs manufacturing blockchain platform for over 1,300 NTMA members across the US. As the national representative of the precision custom manufacturing industry, NTMA members generate more than USD 30 billion in sales combined.

New SyncFab users will be able to build from an extensive parts library where all previously ordered parts are available for fast and easy re-ordering. With its solution, SyncFab utilizes blockchain smart contracts and data-driven smart manufacturing to optimise the external supply chain available to OEM Buyers in the US and beyond.

SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way OEM hardware supply chain buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology.