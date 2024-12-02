SymphoPay, eMAG integrate installments programme with payment terminals

The integration will allow eMAG customers to pay with an interest-free card directly at the

pay-per-view machines inside the showroom without the need to be assisted by shop consultants. In the initial phase, the service is available to Bank Transilvania and Alpha Bank customers, with more partner banks to follow.

The component is connecting banks to a single payment terminal, both for card transactions and interest-free installments, thus providing an integrated payment management solution connected with the eMAG platform.

Founded in 2015, SymphoPay is developing a platform for integrating payments and loyalty programs for banks and retailers. The solution is certified by Visa and Mastercard, and complies with the PCI-DSS security standard. The company has received over EUR 1.4 million in two rounds of funding run by GECAD Ventures and Early Game Ventures.