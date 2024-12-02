Sylo, CentraPay team up for digital payments

The partnership aims to deliver payments to New Zealand and Australia in 2019 by using Sylo’s decentralised communication app (DApp) and CentraPay’s payment technology.

According to the two companies, Sylo-CentraPay will simplify the way consumers interact at the point of sale (POS). In addition, through this tech, merchants will be able to accept payments and interact with customers via follow up marketing communications and offers.

The system will be subsequently rolled out into Asia and other parts of the world. CentraPay is also working with parties in Japan to bring the solution to vending machines and other internet of things (IoT) devices.