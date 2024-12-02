Sydney extends contactless payment trial

Due to this extension of the payments trial, commuters in Sydney will be able to use their credit cards or mobile phones to tap on and off on metro train services, instead of using their Opal cards.

Commuters have been able to use their credit cards and smartphones and watches to tap and go on the Manly F1 ferry since July 2017, the trial being extended to all public ferry and light rail services in March 2018.

Visa, Mastercard and AMEX cards are accepted, and commuters using contactless payments will also enjoy daily, weekly and Sunday travel caps in line with Opal caps. Other Opal benefits such as the weekly travel discount, concessions and the transfer discount will not be available.

According to ITWire, the trial may be extended to other transport networks across Australia.