Sydney commuters to use credit cards to pay for bus rides

Under a further expansion to NSWs Opal card system, contactless transport payments will be rolled out to Opal-enabled buses from August 2019. The move follows the roll out of the technology to the states trains in November 2018.

A credit card will also qualify for the same fare and travel benefits of an adult Opal card on trains, light rail, ferries, and buses once the system is implemented in full.

Moreover, off-peak pricing, a transfer discount and the weekly travel reward – half price fares after clocking eight journeys in a week – will be available on all contactless transport payments. Commuters can also use mobile wallets on their smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices to pay for their journey.