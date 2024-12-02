Swytch, Ben.co enable adoption of the Swytch token

The Ben.co platform, which provides the way to learn about, buy and store cryptocurrencies, will also offer tailored lessons about the Swytch token (SET), and its benefits and uses. The partnership taps the Ben.co Platform API, as well.

The blockchain-based solution tracks and verifies the impact of sustainability efforts and actions on the worldwide level of CO2 emissions. The Ben.co Platform API enables Swytch to engage with and educate users, provide wallets to users, and initiate airdrops and transfers of tokens.

Swytch leverages blockchain technology to reward the companies and people who reduce carbon emissions the most. Swytch solution functions on an open-source, Oracle, that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to determine how much carbon is being displaced and how many Swytch tokens to award. Hence, producers of renewable energy create Swytch tokens by generating solar, wind and other forms of energy.