Swych, Travelex partner to roll out Travelex Pay for WeChat app

The partnership enables WeChat customers to utilise digital gift cards offered by Swych, a global digital gifting platform, and spend at US retailers directly within the WeChat app, while utilising funding methods available through the WeChat Pay account.

Travelex Pay provides a smart digital checkout experience within the WeChat app. For completing the purchase of goods at a participating Swych retailer in the US, an electronic gift card is generated through WeChat app by the user, and the user’s WeChat Pay wallet account is instantly debited in their home currency. The cashier then scans the barcode or enters the number at checkout and the retailer gets paid instantly in USD. Gift cards can be created by the user either while at the checkout or at any point before the purchase.

Swych’s retailer network, which has more than 700 retail partners globally, covers shopping categories including the luxury segment, department stores, dining, fashion, entertainment, sports, electronics, and travel.