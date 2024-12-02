SWK launches connected cloud automation bundle for SMEs

The SWK Connected Cloud SMB ERP Bundle is built from the Sage 100cloud solution as a core financial system that incorporates additional integrations for manufacturers, distributors and healthcare providers in the mid-market. These add-on solutions include SWKs own MAPADOC EDI software, which enables suppliers to exchange electronic documentation with their retailer trading partners and avoid chargebacks from noncompliance. Other integrations include offers from partners which fulfill functions such as AP automation, sales tax compliance, and travel and expense management.

SWK has previously developed a bundled solution for process manufacturers and distributors that enables compliance with FDA regulations, along with those of Canada Health, ISO and other national and international regulatory agencies.

SWK is a certified Sage Partner with access to Sage product source code and development training on par with Sages own software engineers. SWK is able to customize solutions from Sage, Acumatica and other software developers according to the needs and practices of clients.