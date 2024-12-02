Switzerland's first commercial biometric credit card issued via FPC, Gemalto, Visa

According to an announcement from FPC, this is the first limited commercial launch of its kind. The new Cornèrcard Biometric Gold Visa is produced by Gemalto with Fingerprint Cards’ T-Shape sensor module and software platform. This is a limited-edition card, which will be issued to 100 Swiss Corner Bank customers. They will be giving the opportunity to make contactless payments with no amount cap.

Moreover, the card features an integrated LED, which indicates a successful biometric match. Although for the first transaction customers will be required to enter their PIN code, thereafter this is asked only in special circumstances, or if the fingerprint is not recognised.