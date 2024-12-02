Switzerland needs strong national B2C ecommerce sector

40% of respondents reported a decline of their sales. The growth in the market share held by foreign ecommerce vendors rose from 18 to 20% in 2015”, according to E-Commerce Report Schweiz, conducted by Datatrans and FHNWt, ecommercenews.eu reports.

More than 80% of respondents expect growth in their ecommerce business for 2016, but also think the industry as a whole will grow in 2016 due to foreign businesses.

Datatrans says in Switzerland there is still no alternative to Amazon, that held a 8% market share in 2015, and Richardo.ch and Siroop cant offset Amazon presence.

Market figures published by the Swiss Mail Order Association (VSV) and GfK also showed a growth rate of less than 10% for ecommerce in Switzerland in 2015.