Switzerland: Hypothekarbank Lenzburg, SIX Payment Services launch contactless debit card

At the start of December 2014, Hypothekarbank replaced all Maestro cards with a dual interface V PAY card, which can be used for both contact and contactless payments.

Swiss bank customers started using the V PAY Visa debit card in 2014. Raiffeisen has already issued the cards to its customers and UBS rolled out V PAY in mid-October 2014. SIX is supporting Hypothekarbank Lenzburg with a package covering issuing processing and chip consulting; it also acted as a link to the Visa Card Scheme and the card personalizer. The dual card with chip and antenna will now spread throughout Switzerland from Aargau.

