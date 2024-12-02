Switzerland ecommerce sector records EUR 5.14 billion growth in 2013 - report

The market was worth EUR 5.14 billion (CHF 6.25 billion), according to a report issued by Der Verband des Schweizerischen Versandhandels in collaboration with GFK and Swiss Post.

The same source indicates that out of the EUR 5.14 billion aforementioned 3.8 billion consisted of B2C transactions. Almost EUR 700 million were made from auction platforms or online marketplaces, while EUR 658 million were being spent abroad. In addition, EUR 165 million were being spent on goods ordered from abroad and picked up in Switzerland.

Research also unveils that top selling product categories in Switzerland are consumer electronics and clothing, and almost nine in ten Swiss consumers pay by invoice. According to data, almost 10% of all orders are done via mobile devices.

The online retail industry in Switzerland was on the rise in the detriment of the traditional retail industry and it accounted for about 6% of total retail volume.. With sales climbing to EUR 1.08 billion, an increase of 10%, electronic products accounted for the largest volume. Clothing ranked second with a turnover of EUR 1.02 billion, an increase of 8% compared to 2012. In contrast, sales of books, CDs and DVDs decreased, with 2% decline in 2013. Switzerland’s online food sector generated 16.1% of the total turnover in 2013. Sales of online groceries amounted to 600 million euros.

The study also shows that 85% of orders were being placed via internet, out of which 10% took place by mobile devices, the remaining 15% came from telephone and post orders. Swiss consumers pay by invoice with 88%, while payment by credit card is being favored by 7% of the respondents.

