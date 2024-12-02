Switch launches CardUpdatr for card updates

The new white-labeled app can be provided by card issuers to cardholders within days. It leverages Switch’s payments provisioning platform, CardSavr, to any card portfolio without the need for in-house development resources.

CardUpdatr is designed to be a tool offered to cardholders using an issuer-branded URL through a variety of issuer marketing, reissuance, and card usage programs.

In addition, CardSavr platform is cloud-based and combines a machine learning engine and patent-pending artificial intelligence algorithms. The platform does not read, pull or scrape PII (Personally Identifiable Information).