



Through this move, Switch Connect and PCI Pal, a provider of secure payment solutions, intend to optimise the customer and agent payment experience across any communication channels over a variety of contact centres. The initiative enables Switch Connect partners and customers to deliver a simplified and safe payment experience, mostly benefiting those who leverage Microsoft Teams Operator Connect, Direct Routing, Dynamics 365 Contact Centre, and Cisco Webex Contact Centre platforms.











Additionally, integrating PCI Pal’s secure payment technology with Switch Connect’s global voice platform is set to enable businesses to ensure compliance with PCI DSS standards while augmenting customer satisfaction and trust.

Besides teaming up with Switch Connect, PCI Pal also started working with Zoom in November 2023, with the two companies planning to offer an improved payment experience to clients and customers. At that time, PCI Pal Agent Assist and Digital Payments Services were set to be integrated into Zoom Contact Center and Zoom Phone. Moreover, the PCI Compliance solutions were intended to be available to businesses that utilised Zoom, equipping them with the possibility to make purchases on a Zoom agreement.





Switch Connect and PCI Pal’s partnership

The strategic agreement between Switch Connect and PCI Pal aims to focus on ensuring businesses can take payments more efficiently while maintaining compliance with PCI DSS standards. With Switch Connect’s voice platform integrated with PCI Pal’s technology, customers and agents are set to be able to benefit from secure and compliant payment processes.

Furthermore, commenting on the news, representatives from Switch Connect mentioned that the partnership with PCI Pal underlines their company’s commitment to offering advanced and reliable services that meet the evolving needs, demands, and preferences of clients. At the same time, through their merged expertise and technology, the two companies plan to support businesses in managing payments more confidently while also ensuring security and a user-focused experience.