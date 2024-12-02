Swisscom Blockchain launches self-sovereign identity Seraph ID

Seraph ID is a framework that provides the tools to form SSI networks with three key participant types: identity issuers, verifiers, and claim holders. Any entity can deploy an issuer contract to the NEO blockchain to create their own unique SSI network, designed to suit their own specific use case by defining credential schemas.

Seraph ID seeks to provide a decentralized identity system for contracts and users in the NEO ecosystem and to place users in full control of their data.

SSI networks can be optionally expanded through the assignment of one or more ROT-managers (Root of Trust). These entities govern the business, technical, or legal rules that credential issuers in the network must follow, and can whitelist new issuers.

The Swisscom Blockchain team created an interactive demo to demonstrate the functionality and usage of Seraph ID with an example use case—using an accommodation dApp to book a room. In the demo, users play the role of four distinct network participants to demonstrate the use of the digital identity system from different perspectives.

To assist NEO developers in getting started with their own implementations, Swisscom Blockchain has made its SDK and example smart contracts available. The Seraph ID SDK aims to be lightweight and assist in the creation and use of Seraph ID wallets and instances for issuers, verifiers, and Root of Trust.