Swisscom Blockchain, essDOCS to accelerate paperless trade

The two companies will leverage their respective resources and expertise to enable companies to digitise their trade and trade finance processes, joining forces to support initiatives that aim to ease the burden of change / transition management when digitally transforming trade, trade finance and logistics processes.

Commenting on the Swisscom Blockchain Blockchain-essDOCS partnership, essDOCS representatives have stated that the combination of Swisscom Blockchain’s track record in implementing real-world blockchain use cases, its direct access to the IT infrastructure providers in Switzerland, along with essDOCS’ expertise in delivering digital trade solutions for the global supply chain, allows both companies to-add blockchain solutions such as traceability, cross-platform connectivity and solution-data distribution.

The solutions currently in the pipeline will focus on transition technology, bridging data ‘gaps’, paper-based processes and technological silos with the end goal of secure, automated digital trade. Swisscom Blockchain and essDOCS have commenced testing of their first collaborative product, which will officially launch in Q1 2019.