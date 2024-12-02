Swisscom and CA Technologies launch Open Banking Hub

Swisscom is standardising on the CA Technologies API Management portfolio to create a secure interface that connects financial institutions with third-parties, including fintech startups.

Swisscom officials have stated that the Swisscom Open Banking Hub provides banks, fintechs and other third-party providers with an agile platform upon which they can grow business. CA Technologies is the lynchpin of this Hub, enabling secure API-based connection between providers and users of services. Their proven, flexible solution opens the door to digital data communication in existing and future financial ecosystems.

Everything in the Hub is available as a service, ensuring that Hub users maintain the focus on developing future services, helping them remain competitive and compliant. The concept of the Hub is not limited to the financial services sector. Swisscom and CA Technologies plan to extend the initiative to startups in other sectors, such as medtechs, insuretechs, govtechs, and rentechs.