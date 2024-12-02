Swiss Post launches parcel delivery alerts

The Swiss national postal service said its new offering will allow customers to choose whether to have delivery alerts sent via email or text message advising them of the day when an item will be delivered. The service, called “My consignments”, is available free of charge for those ordering parcel shipments via the Swiss Post website.

Alerts also advise customers of a parcel’s size, including whether it will fit into a customer’s storage box, and whether a signature is required. It will also detail any cash-on-delivery charges on a parcel.

After delivery, a message will confirm that a parcel has been delivered. If no one is home to take delivery, customers will receive a collection notification, and can notify Swiss Post on their preferences for the missed parcel via the company’s website or mobile phone application.