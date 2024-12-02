Swiss Post drones go airbourne

In an official statement, Swiss Post said that “the widespread use of drones is not expected within the next five years”, but “possible areas of application offered by drone technology are very diverse, ranging from delivery to peripheral areas to the express delivery of goods”, postandparcel.info reports, citing a number of sources.

The postal operator continued: “Until the time of their realistic commercial use in around five years, there are various requirements which need to be clarified. This includes the regulatory framework. In addition, there are technical restrictions with the drones of today, such as limited battery life.”

The tests taking place in July, 2015 will help the partners find the technical possibilities offered by drones. The tests will be conducted using Matternet ONE drones, which have been specifically designed for transporting small deliveries and are simple to operate. The Matternet ONE, which can carry loads of up to 1 kilogram for more than 10 kilometres with a single battery charge, can fly autonomously.