



With over 900 million active users, WeChat Pay offers a mobile payment solution that uses QR codes, which is now available for Chinese tourists visiting Switzerland. This collaboration provides a familiar payment method for Chinese consumers traveling in the country.











Switzerland is one of Europe's top destinations for Chinese tourists, who spend an average of USD 400 per day during their visits. This presents a significant opportunity for Swiss merchants to increase sales by aligning their payment methods with the preferences of Chinese consumers. By offering WeChat Pay, merchants can tap into a market that expects mobile payment solutions, helping them cater to tourists' needs while improving the overall shopping experience.





Benefits of WeChat Pay for Swiss merchants

The integration of WeChat Pay into Swiss POS terminals brings the mobile payment solution, widely used in China, to Europe. Mobile payments now dominate in China, where the majority of transactions are conducted via smartphones. By adopting this technology, Swiss merchants can improve the shopping experience for Chinese tourists, encouraging higher spending, increased transaction volume, and more frequent purchases.

Merchants can offer a more convenient payment process for tourists, driving impulse purchases and simplifying transactions. Additionally, with over a billion active users on the WeChat platform, satisfied customers can share their positive experiences online, potentially attracting more Chinese tourists to Switzerland.





Nexi Group expanding its payment solutions

As a provider of payment services in Europe, Nexi supports a wide range of national and international payment methods, giving merchants flexibility at the point of sale. The company plans to expand the availability of WeChat Pay across Europe, providing greater convenience and a more familiar payment experience for international consumers. By offering trusted payment methods, Nexi aims to help merchants optimise their sales strategies and improve customer satisfaction.In conclusion, the collaboration between Nexi Group and WeChat Pay is a strategic move that benefits Swiss merchants by tapping into the lucrative Chinese tourist market. With the growing adoption of mobile payments, this partnership provides a solution that meets the needs of both consumers and merchants.