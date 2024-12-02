Swiss fintech startup Numbrs reaches unicorn status

The 2014-founded fintech has now set its sights on countries outside its main market, Germany, and aims to break even within the next two years, according to its CEO, Martin Saidler.

The app has more than 50 individual and family investors. Fintech startup Numbrs, which at this moment has more than 50 individual and family investors, allows users to manage multiple bank accounts in one place. Starting with 2020, Numbrs plans to establish the UK as its second main market next to Germany, and after that, the startup plans to expand to other European countries.