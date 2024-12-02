Swiss fintech launches Asian investment platform

The company has used a bootcamp to complete the development of the platform that will unlock the Asian market for its offering. Investment Navigator made it into the final round of the latest issue and took part in a 12-week bootcamp hosted by Standard Chartered.

The platform supports investors in search for funding for their clients, according to a statement released by Standard Chartered. Banks and asset managers can use the platform during the entire investment and advisory process to keep up with regulatory or tax-relevant demands, and to improve the quality of the advice for the clients.