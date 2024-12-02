Swiss fintech KiWi gets USD 3 mln funding for SME lending and payments

The round was led by venture capital funds Investiere and Polytech Ventures, and supported by the Symbiotics fund and the 1to4 Foundation.

KiWi, which is the trading name for eBOP, has been present in Mexico since 2015, and has around 20,000 SME customers in the country who can accept electronic payments from their customers directly from their mobile phone.

Entrepreneurs can also apply for microcredit, as the company uses algorithms that analyse the user’s cash flow.