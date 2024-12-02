Swiss banks, retailers eye joint mobile payments platform

The talks with financial infrastructure group SIX and retailers Coop, Migros and Swisscom aim to create a standardised pan-Swiss digital payment system for consumers.

A joint statement said the talks by banks UBS, Credit Suisse, PostFinance, Raiffeisen and ZKB should produce initial results by early May 2016. Any platform would be open to other partners.

PostFinance and SIX have already launched their own mobile payment systems, and development work would continue while the talks with other potential partners go on.