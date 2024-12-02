Swiss Bankers partner with Mastercard to deliver money transfer service

Swiss Bankers is a card issuer in Switzerland that provides a service which offers the option of sending money direct to bank accounts and digital wallets in different countries. With Mastercard’s help, the Swiss prepaid card issuer is allowing consumers to make secure international payment transfers via an app, to 18 countries. People will be able to receive their money to bank accounts, digital wallets, eligible Mastercard cards, and soon, cash pick-up points.

The new service is available to all Swiss Bankers cardholders, within the ‘My Card’ app. What users need to do is to select the type of payment, the destination, and amount to transfer. Cross-border money transfers are available to 18 countries via the ‘My Card’ app, expanding to more countries in the coming year. International peer-to-peer payments can be made from Switzerland to: Brazil, the Dominican Republic, India, Kenya, Morocco, Mexico, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Hungary, the USA, and Vietnam.