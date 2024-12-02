Swiss and Japan regulators sign fintech agreement

The agreement helps the Swiss authority expand its fintech network in Asia.

Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) and its Swiss counterpart, the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (Finma), exchanged letters for cooperation on financial technology. The Japanese regulator posted the details on its website.

The agreement between the two will see FSA and Finma cooperate to share information on fintech trends, developments and related regulatory issues as well as on organisations which promote innovation in financial services.

The agreement is but the latest Asian pact for the Swiss regulator, which signed a cooperation agreement with Singapores MAS in September 2016.

And most recently, Finma agreed with Hong Kongs Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) on a framework for cooperation on financial technology.