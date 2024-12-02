Swish Payments appoints Stephen Grech as new CEO

In this role, Grech will be responsible for the overall business strategy and direction for Swish, as the mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) provider continues the global expansion of their white label mobile commerce solution.

Stephen Grech has more than 23 years of experience in the financial services sector, with a specialisation in the card business, payments and e-commerce. In the last 10 years, Grech has specialised in project management and the establishment of new operations within these sectors. He also holds a master’s degree, specialising in e-commerce from the University of Kent, UK and is an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers.

Swish Payments provides a white label solution to financial service providers and payment service providers looking for a mobile commerce platform. The Swish offering consists of a range of mobile card readers, mobile applications, embedded payment modules, a payment gateway with fraud screening and web portals.

In recent news, Swish Payments has received a Financial Institution license by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA).