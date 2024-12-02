The solution is a payment method that enables Swiggy users to pay for their food, groceries, and convenience orders utilising accumulated loyalty points. The partnership aims to improve customer satisfaction, maximise savings, and offer an alternative to using reward points. This will make transactions across Swiggy Food, Swiggy Instamart, and Swiggy Genie more rewarding.











Unlocking additional savings across 700 cities

TWID build a rewards-based payment network, turning points into fully fungible currency that can be used for shopping. The points are being utilised by a vast network of merchants across India. Its partnerships include Axis Bank, YES BANK, IndusInd Bank, Flipkart Supercoin, Intermiles, and Paybac, among others.

Leveraging TWID’s Pay with Rewards tech, Swiggy customers can redeem their reward points from different credit cards, debit cards, and brands at checkout, partially or fully, without tracking points separately. This will unlock additional savings for customers, besides the usual discounts and cashbacks.

Today’s digital-savvy consumers are looking for convenience and value in every interaction. With this in mind, the two companies aim to simplify payments and ensure that customers can make their everyday orders more rewarding by unlocking additional savings when using Swiggy.

TWID’s integration with Swiggy is simple and delivers a new experience for users, allowing them to redeem their points in real time and effortlessly. Leveraging Pay with Rewards builds on Swiggy’s commitment to deliver smart, modern, and more rewarding payment options for improving its value proposition and bridging the gap between fintech and digital commerce. The company’s mission is to elevate the quality of life of the urban consumer.

The new feature is now available across Swiggy Food, Swiggy Instamart, and Swiggy Genie, offering customers an alternative way to pay for convenience shopping. Swiggy Food collaborates with restaurants across over 680 cities in India, while Swiggy Instamart is a quick commerce platform operating in over 100 cities, delivering groceries and other essentials.