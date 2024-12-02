SwiftScale debuts Spring 18 programme with eight startups

Over 100 decision makers and influencers from FTSE 100 and Fortune Global 500 companies assembled at Schroders’ London headquarters to hear eight fast-growth startups present innovative solutions to various common business problems.

Throughout the programme, Amplyfi, APEXX, Freeformers, Libryo, LivingLens, Panaseer, Qlearsite and Tessian will leverage SwiftScale’s extensive executive network to establish business relationships, create new commercial opportunities and gain insight into large enterprise clients.

Participants in the SwiftScale Spring 18 programme

Amplyfi? - revolutionises business intelligence and strategic decision making by enabling organisations to unlock the entire surface and deep web and uncover emerging opportunities and threats.

APEXX? - optimises the cost of complex merchants’ payment ecosystems by providing a gateway that consolidates global payment providers into a single integration point.

Freeformers ?- enables businesses to deliver their commercial strategies and drive revenue growth through designing and delivering cutting-edge & engaging learning programmes for their workforces.

Libryo? - ?empowers organisations and their employees to know their legal and regulatory obligations in any situation.

LivingLens? - unlocks the power of video for brands, agencies and technology providers, transforming video content into a usable data asset enabling fast insight generation and powerful storytelling.

Panaseer - automatically consumes and analyses data from security, IT and business solutions, to provide complete and accurate visibility into an organisation’s assets, controls, vulnerabilities and threats, from enterprise-level down to individual devices.

Qlearsite? - is a workforce analytics platform helping businesses to make smart, informed decisions about their people.

Tessian? - ?is a next-generation email security platform which uses machine intelligence to automatically prevent highly sensitive emails being sent to the wrong people with minimal end user disruption.

SwiftScale facilitates effective corporate-startup collaboration. Through exclusive fixed-term programmes, it connects startups that are ready for market with corporates ready to do business.