Swift2pay to Introduce online bill payment service

Swift2pay is a platform designed to make payments including airtime recharge, data, internet, utilities and fund transfers. Swift2pay is aimed to enable Nigerians to move around with a smart wallet that has an additional feature of the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card.

Consumers can tap into the boom by registering on the web app to complete their transactions. He promised that the Swift2pay App would soon be on-boarded into Google Play Store and the Apple Store to enable consumers fund their wallet through a transfer. Swift2pay was initially launched as a payment platform embedded in the CarXie e-hailing Cab App in July 2018.