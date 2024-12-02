SWIFT to purchase PoC gateway with R3 tech

As such, SWIFT suggests that those using the R3 platform will be able to authorise payments through GPI Link, thus settling the GPI payments with the users’ banks, as well as having the credit confirmation reported back to the trade platforms via the GPI Link when they are completed.

The plan is for the PoC to expand in order to support other DLT platforms, non-DLT, and ecommerce trading platforms. Moreover, the GPI is meant to increase the transparency of cross-border payments.