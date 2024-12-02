Swift Prepaid Solutions, Bitty Advance to collaborate for prepaid card solutions

Swift will support Bitty’s Business Advance Line, which provides direct funding of USD 10,000 and less to small businesses, by facilitating Bitty’s branded prepaid card solutions for small businesses.

Swift’s prepaid services provide Bitty’s customers with immediate virtual funds, which can be easily transferred to mobile wallets like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

Moreover, Swift will enable Bitty to expand its direct funding offering with immediate funding to business debit cards.