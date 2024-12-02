SWIFT opens office in the US to bolster LATAM growth

Earlier in 2015, SWIFT appointed David Lefferts as its Managing Director, Market Initiative for the Americas, following more than two decades of experience in the industry.

SWIFT’s new office in Miami will aim to support the growth of the company’s operations in the region, being in strategic proximity to a number of LATAM hubs. Furthermore, SWIFT has been working in parallel with a number of LATAM developments related to financial reform, such as regulatory compliance.

Jairo Namur will head the new Miami office as its Regional Manager, Latin America. He joined SWIFT back in 2009, having since been responsible for formulating and executing SWIFT’s strategy in the region, including locales such as Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.