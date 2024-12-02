Swift Networks partners Paga to enable self-payment options to broadband subscribers

As per the agreement, Swift Networks will make Paga available as a payment option to its customers, either through Paga’s payment platform, by clicking on the ‘Pay with Paga’ button on Swift Networks website, or via any Paga agent outlet nationwide.

Founded in 2009, Paga works on all mobile networks. Customers can use Paga via a number of channels such as SMS, online, application on the phone and their nationwide agent network.

In March 2014, Western Union has launched a mobile money transfer service to Nigeria, which integrates with Paga with approximately 1.2 million users.