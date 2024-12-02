SWIFT, IBM, Ripple, and more join EUs blockchain group

The initiative, called the International Association of Trusted Blockchain Applications (INATBA), is launching on 10 April, 2019 in Brussels, Belgium. The group has been set up as a “global multi-stakeholder forum” aimed to bring together developers and users of blockchain technology to promote mainstream adoption across multiple sectors.

A number of blockchain startups are on board, such as Ethereum development studio ConsenSys, blockchain tech company Bitfury, enterprise blockchain R3, cryptocurrency hardware wallet maker Ledger and cryptocurrency protocol developer IOTA (which is also on the board). Moreover, the group includes other notable members, such as Barclays and BBVA, consultancy companies Accenture and French beauty product company L’Oreal.

The association plans to build a framework to encourage public and private sector collaboration, dialogue with regulators and policymakers and “legal predictability,” as well as ensure “integrity and transparency” in blockchain infrastructures. It will also develop guidelines and specifications for blockchain and distributed ledger-based applications.