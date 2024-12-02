Swiff, Globe Telecom launch mobile payments service in the Philippines

This mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) service dubbed Globe Charge, is designed to enable small and medium business entrepreneurs (SME) who typically accept cash only to start accepting card payments in the Philippines. Globe Charge is a way to accept credit card payments using mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

GXIs existing offering for retailers includes GCash, a digital payment service that transforms a mobile phone into a virtual wallet for money transfers.

Swiffs technology enables secure and patented 2-Factor Authentication, which enables mobile tracking, user authorization and fraud prevention. Swiffs suite of solutions is EMV Level 2 certified and accommodates chip & PIN, chip & Sign and swipe & Sign payment methods.

Swiff is a white-label mobile payment platform that offers a suite of m-commerce solutions: Swiff Pay, Swiff mWallet, Swiff Authentication and others.

In November 2013, SCCP Group, the holding company of Swiff launched Swiff Partner Program, in its aim to bring a suite of m-commerce solutions under one roof.