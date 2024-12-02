Swedish Trade Federation signs agreement with m-wallet SEQR

The agreement is set to challenge banks and cut transactions fees.

Using SEQR’s QR-codes, in combination with cashier integration, merchants can get started with mobile payments without any investment. The stores only need to display a QR-code at checkout and the integration is done to the existing POS system.

In recent news, the Swedish Patent and Registration Office (PRV) has granted Seamless, a mobile commerce software company, a Swedish patent for the company’s own developed solution for secure mobile payments. The patent relates to fundamental technology in Seamless payment solution SEQR.