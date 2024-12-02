Sweden - the first Nordic country to support Samsung Pay

The service is available to all Nordea Swedish customers that have an active private credit or debit card and a compatible Samsung phone.

The customer uses, the new service Nordea Wallet app, to automatically register their debit or credit card (Visa and MasterCard) in the Samsung Pay app, and after that, they can use the Samsung Pay app to pay with their phone in most stores around Sweden. Nordea Wallet will be continuous developed and help customers in their daily shopping.

Samsung Pay was fully launched in 11 markets: South Korea, the US, China, Spain, Singapore, Australia, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Russia, Thailand and Malaysia. The merchant does not need to upgrade or modify their existing payment terminals in Sweden to accept Samsung Pay.

Sweden is a leading country when it comes to using mobile payment services, such as Swish. The smartphone penetration is very high and many of our customers are using a Samsung mobile device.

The beta version of Samsung Pay is available from March 9 to all Nordea customers.