Sweden neobank P.F.C. chooses Mambu for SaaS banking engine

Backed by Nordea, P.F.C. offers a personal finance app with an accompanying debit card and, through automation and data-driven insights. Mambu’s engine allows P.F.C. to innovate on their back end and customer facing systems.

Mambu representatives have stated that the partnership with P.F.C. opens up opportunities for the company to leverage its cloud-native API-first architecture and pre-configured functionalities in order to help P.F.C. go live. P.F.C. will soon begin to deploy major additional features for personalised savings and credit products. Mambu’s rapid deployment capability supports the agility of P.F.C.’s product development and enables the mobile-first neobank to test and launch these new features much faster.