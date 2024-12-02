Sweden: ecommerce up by 19 percent in 2015

According to a report cited by online media outlet EcommerceNews, ecommerce represents 6.9% of total retail sales in Sweden. The same source reveals that the most popular product categories are consumer electronics (EUR 1.18 billion), clothing and shoes (EUR 899 million) and books and media (EUR 385 million). The highest growth in terms of sales has been registered in the DIY sector (+38%), furniture and deco (+34%) as well as baby and toys (+34%).

Results show that when it comes to those shopping abroad, almost one in three respondents ordered something from an online retailer based in the UK (32%), followed by retailers from Germany (28%), the US (24%) and China (also 24%).