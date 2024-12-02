Sweden ecommerce soars 15 percent in Q1 2016

For the whole of 2016, an increase of 16% is expected, meaning ecommerce in Sweden will be worth EUR 6.2 billion (SEK 58 billion), ecommercenews.eu reports.

“Among the sectors that grew the most during Q1 2016, are Furniture, Children’s Items & Toys and DIY. The latter increased the most, by 36%. The most popular product categories, in terms of absolute figures, during Q1 were Clothing & Footwear and Media, according to E-barometern, published by PostNord, a logistics company, the source cites.

Three out of four consumers say it’s important they can choose how a product will be delivered, but just 46% say they had the option to choose how the goods will be delivered. One in five consumers even abandoned an online purchase because they weren’t able to choose the delivery option.