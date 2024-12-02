Sweden: ecommerce sales to hit EUR 4.6 bn in 2014

These are the findings of the E-barometer study, conducted by PostNord, in collaboration with the Svensk Digital Handel and HUI Research. Research also indicates that since Q4 2011, the growth rate has been over 13% each quarter. During Q2 2014, the growth rate was even 15%. But at the same time, more and more consumers are purchasing goods from foreign websites, the same study shows.

Q2 2014 data shows that just over 1 in 4 deliveries are estimated to come from abroad. So far this increased share of foreign ecommerce purchases seems to affect mainly Swedish online retailers who sell clothing and footwear.

The growth rate for clothing and shoes have slowed in 2014, in relation to how it developed during the period 2011-2013. During Q2 2014, growth was strongest for toys and other children’s articles (+38%), building materials (+28%) and sports and leisure products (+16%). When looking only at the biggest product categories, it shows that growth remained strongest for consumer electronics; this product category saw its sales increased by 13%.

The barometer also shows that 70% of consumers bought something online during Q2 2014. Of these, 11% shopped online with their smartphone and 32% shopped online from foreign websites. It also shows that 27% of all ecommerce related shipments to consumers in Sweden came from abroad.

