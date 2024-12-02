Sweden ecommerce sales increase by 18 percent in Q2 2016

Expectations are the ecommerce industry in Sweden will be worth EUR 6.08 billion, ecommercenews.eu reports.

PostNord published its latest E-barometer, in collaboration with the Swedish Digital Trade and HUI Research and found that during the Q2 2016 especially sales in the food sector and the building trade that performed well, as they increased by 38 and 37% respectively.

Whereas, 17% of Swedes bought products and service from foreign websites in the Q1 2016, this share has increased to 21% during the Q2 2016. Swedes buy mostly from China, the UK, the US and Germany.

More than 90% of Swedish consumers who have shopped abroad, didn’t experience any problems. And a similar share of people who had contact with a foreign ecommerce company’s customer service was pleased with how it went. Only 9% of consumers who shopped at foreign ecommerce websites returned an item that wasn’t broken or anything.