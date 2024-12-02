Sweden: ecommerce grew to EUR 4.53 bln in 2014

Currently, Swedens ecommerce accounts for 6.4% of total retail sales, according to the `E-barometern 2014` issued by PostNord in cooperation with market research companies Svensk Digital Handel and HUI Research, e-commercefacts.com reports.

Three sectors account for a half of total sales: consumer electronics (EUR 1.09 billion), clothing & footwear (EUR 792.6 million) and books & media (EUR 359.3 million). The fast growing categories in 2014 were: toys (+38%), building materials (+33%) and sports & leisure (+20%).

Two out of three Swedish companies sold cross-border in 2014, mainly in Norway, Finland and Denmark. Cross-border Swedish online consumers ordered products worth EUR 1.21 billion mainly at ecommerce websites from the UK, US, Germany and China. Both men and women buy books and clothes, while men are more fond of sports and leisure products, computers and computer accessories and women prefer cosmetics and home furniture online.

