Swedbank invests EUR 3 mln in partner PFM company Meniga

Swedbank and Meniga have partnered since 2017 to improve Swedbank’s digital customer experience through a personal finance activity feed and data aggregation platform, which will give customers better control over their daily finances.

Now, Swedbank is further strengthening this partnership with Meniga by making an equity investment of EUR 3 million in the company. Meniga provudes a software for personal finance management and has a large number of banks as their customers in over 20 countries.

The investment forms part of a strategic financing round in Meniga which includes other key customers of the company.